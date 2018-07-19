Home News Ex-IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie, dies at 76
Ex-IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie, dies at 76

Ex-IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie, dies at 76

A former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie is dead.     Coomassie died in Katsina on Thursday at the age of 76.                                                 Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina state over the death of the former Police boss. Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, expressed shock over Coomassie’s death and prayed for the repose of his soul.                                     Coomassie will be on Friday after Juma’at prayer according to Islamic rite.

