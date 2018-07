Kadijat Oluboyo, the daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lasisi Oluboyo, is found dead.

Her decomposing body was found in the Akure house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as Q.S.

Oluboyo was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Spokesman of the Ondo State Police command, Femi Joseph, has confirmed the incident. He said an investigation is underway.

