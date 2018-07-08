Home Health Expert calls for awareness on essence of voluntary blood donation
Image result for Blood bagsA former governorship aspirant in Ondo state, Dr. Paul Akintelure said government at all levels need to partner with the private sector to raise awareness on the essence of voluntary blood donation.

Akintelure said this in Lagos while marking his birthday by voluntarily donating blood at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Dr. Akintelure asked Nigerians to always donate blood voluntarily to reduce the number of deaths recorded in hospitals as a result of insufficient pints of blood at blood banks.

He said he is more fulfilled giving back to humanity than throwing a party to mark his birthday.

