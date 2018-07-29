Experts urge politicians to invest in farming

An academic, Professor Kolawole Adebayo and the Provost of Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, Dr. Samson Odedina have decried the way Nigerian politicians share money to supporters, instead of investing heavily in agriculture through training of young farmers.

The duo spoke at a public lecture organised by the Students’ Union Government of the College in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that Agriculture used to be the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, before the oil boom, leading to neglect of the sector by successive governments.

Agriculture, which is also a major employer of labour, is not receiving the desired attention from the government, with yearly budgetary allocation of less than five per cent.

But how can Nigeria get out of this mess and make agriculture attractive to the youth? Possible solution to this and other issues came to the fore at a public lecture, organised by students of Federal College of Agricuture, Akure in Ondo State.

Delivering the lecture titled, Agriculture and Education: a catalyst for national development, a university lecturer, Professor Kolawole Adebayo various policies adopted by government to boost agriculture in the country.

Professor Adebayo, from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, is of the view that disbursement of loans to farmers is not the solution to the nation’s agriculture woes.

Provost of the college, Samson Odedina also shared the same thoughts.

He is of the opinion that youths should be given special training in agriculture, stressing that about forty-two organisations have signed Memoranda of Understanding with the college.

The students’ union president of the college, Oluwasegun Tosin also stressed the need for Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture.

The lecture also gave opportunity to students and experts to interact on how to key into potential inherent in agriculture.

