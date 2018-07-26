Fake Police officers paraded in Rivers

The Police in Rivers State have smashed a criminal gang that specialises in impersonating police officers, in order to kidnap unsuspecting victims. Members of the gang were among 11 suspects paraded in Port Harcourt for various offences.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that the police in Rivers State have carried out numerous successful operations to fish out kidnappers but the latest arrest is special for the command.

Amongst these eleven suspects rounded up recently are 6 members of a kidnapping gang who pose as police officers to gain confidence of their victims before whisking them away.

Who would suspect foul play in a group of young men dressed in police colors, wearing police vests and driving what looks like a police van complete with revolving lights.

The police said the suspects have confessed to the abduction of 4 persons between December 2017 and now.

Another gang of fake army officers were also paraded for impersonation and armed robbery. Items recovered from them include one locally made pistol, two cartridges and 15 stolen cars.

The Police want members of the public to come forward with relevant documents for identification and retrieval of their recovered vehicles from the special anti robbery squad headquarters in Rukpokwu.

Share this: Tweet



