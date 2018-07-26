Falana calls for reformation, training of SARS

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, insists Nigeria needs more than a million active policemen to effectively police the country and her citizens.

Falana made the statement at an interactive seminar in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday.

Falana, in his lecture titled “FSARS Between Combating Crime and Protection of Human Rights,” ascribed the worrisome security situation in the country to shortage of policemen.

He also lamented poor funding of the police in the country, saying that policemen that are not well paid cannot discharge their duties effectively to the society.

His words: “I want to say that we are under-policed in this country and that is the problem. We are short of policemen in this country. We need nothing less that one million policemen and women, well-equipped and well-funded.

“My position is that we are not to end SARS. What we must do is to force the government to reform SARS sufficiently to the extent that men and women in the force will respect the rights of the people,” Falana said.

