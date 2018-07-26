Home News Falana calls for reformation, training of SARS
Falana calls for reformation, training of SARS
News
Nigeria
0

Falana calls for reformation, training of SARS

0
0
now viewing

Falana calls for reformation, training of SARS

now playing

Lagos tanker fire: Falana calls for prosecution of driver, company

now playing

Lagos unveils 44-feet statue in honour of Gani Fawehinmi

Falana-BBOG-DapchiGirls-TVCNews
now playing

Falana, #BBOG movements call for release of #DapchiGirls

now playing

Elombah accuses SARS of unlawful detention

now playing

IGP bars SARS operatives from "stop and search" duties

Image result for Falana calls for reformation, training of SARS Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, insists Nigeria needs more than a million active policemen to effectively police the country and her citizens.

Falana made the statement at an interactive seminar in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday.

Falana, in his lecture titled “FSARS Between Combating Crime and Protection of Human Rights,” ascribed the worrisome security situation in the country to shortage of policemen.

He also lamented poor funding of the police in the country, saying that policemen that are not well paid cannot discharge their duties effectively to the society.

His words: “I want to say that we are under-policed in this country and that is the problem. We are short of policemen in this country. We need nothing less that one million policemen and women, well-equipped and well-funded.

“My position is that we are not to end SARS. What we must do is to force the government to reform SARS sufficiently to the extent that men and women in the force will respect the rights of the people,” Falana said.

Related Posts

Lagos tanker fire: Falana calls for prosecution of driver, company

TVCN 1

Lagos unveils 44-feet statue in honour of Gani Fawehinmi

TVCN 0
Falana-BBOG-DapchiGirls-TVCNews

Falana, #BBOG movements call for release of #DapchiGirls

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies