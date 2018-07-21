Farmers Association seeks conducive environment to operate

The All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria have called on governments at all levels for a more conducive environment for their operations, as well as help resolving the farmers herdsmen clashes in the country.

Lara Afolayan reports that Farmers’ representatives from different parts of Nigeria gathered to make their position on the state of agriculture known to the authorities. They also sought better support from the authorities to allow them contribute to ensuring food security in the country.

The farmers said an agreement has been reached with the cattle herdsmen group to stop ongoing clashes in the nation. The farmers also want the establishment of ranches to help address the crisis. This stand by the farmers is against the backdrop it’s just concluded National executive Council meeting.

Share this: Tweet



