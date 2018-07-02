FDI to Nigeria drops by 15.7% in Q1

Foreign Direct Investments into Nigeria in the first quarter of 2018 declined by 15.7 per cent to about $808.6 million.

The Central Bank of Nigeria in its latest Balance of Payments Report said the decline was in relation to direct inflows in the last quarter of 2017 which stood at about $959 million.

The report said the country’s provisional balance of payment estimates for the quarter showed an improvement of $7.3bn surplus compared to a surplus of about $6.18 billion in the preceding quarter.

Earnings from non-oil and gas and electricity exports also increased by 12.3 per cent in first quarter of 2018.

