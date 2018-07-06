Federal Mortgage bank inspects building structures in Lagos

The federal mortgage bank of Nigeria has re affirmed its commitment towards bridging the housing deficit presently been experienced in the country.

Managing director of the bank harped on this fact at the inspection of a newly built One hundred and twelve housing unit at Igbogbo Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

The federal mortgage bank of Nigeria FMBN has a mandate to supply the mortgage market with sustainable liquidity for the advancement of home ownership among Nigerians anchored on mortgage financing.

The bank’s current business model targets partnership with local and international organisations with financial and technical capacity, interested in the delivery of affordable mass housing for the low income earners.

This structure in Igbogbo Ikorodu area of Lagos is one of such, the management and the board of the FMBN deemed it fit to assess the level of work done at the site.

From one block to another, one flat at a time the management team inspected the structures, asked questions about the integrity of the newly built houses to confirm the quality of materials used.

Managing director of the bank, said the project is part of the efforts of the federal government aimed at addressing the housing shortfall in the country.

