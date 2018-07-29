Home News FG calls for new revenue template for generating remittances
FG calls for new revenue template for generating remittances
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

FG calls for new revenue template for generating remittances

0
0
now viewing

FG calls for new revenue template for generating remittances

now playing

Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA - Official

now playing

NNPC, FAAC's rift will be resolved soon - Adeosun

now playing

FAAC meeting deadlock as Adeosun questions NNPC's remittance

now playing

FG saved N125bn via efficiency unit from 2016-2017

now playing

$462m: Senate summons Finance, Defence ministers, CBN gov, others

The Nigerian government wants a new revenue template developed for revenue generating remittances into the federation account.

Finance minister Kemi Adeosun disclosed this at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee meeting for June in Abuja.

She said the development will end recurrent disagreements between FAAC and the NNPC on revenue remittance shortfall.

This comes as eight hundred and twenty one billion naira was shared among the three tiers of government for June.

Gross statutory revenue for the month was, higher than that of May by over N119bn (one hundred and nineteen billion naira).

Related Posts

Nigeria to conclude consultations before signing ACFTA – Official

TVCN 1

NNPC, FAAC’s rift will be resolved soon – Adeosun

TVCN 0

FAAC meeting deadlock as Adeosun questions NNPC’s remittance

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies