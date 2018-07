National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, said there is no plan by the Buhari government to scrap the minimum wage.

He made this known when he hosted a delegation of organised labour led by the Trade Union Congress President, Bobboi Kaigama and his NLC counterpart, Ayuba Wabba in Abuja.

Oshiomhole assured organised labour that he would use his background as a labour activist to influence policies that will be beneficial to the Nigerian people.

