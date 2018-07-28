Home News FG warns MDAs against overheating the polity
Image result for Boss MustaphaThe Federal Government has warned Chief Executive Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and their governing boards against overheating the polity or acting against extant rules guiding their operations.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha gave this warning at the induction programme for governing board members of parastatals in Abuja.

Mustapha emphasized that the poor relationship between governing boards and their Chief Executive Officers has become very worrisome and can no longer be tolerated.

