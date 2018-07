The world football governing body, FIFA, has released the ranking of teams from the 2018World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria finished in the 25th place among the 32 teams in the competition.

It is the second time the Super Eagles will finish in the position after a World Cup.

The Eagles rank behind the Terranga Lions of Senegal who are the highest placing African side in 17th place while Tunisia are ranked 19th.

Share this: Tweet