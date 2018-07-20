FIFA U-20: Falconets off to Australia for camping

Nigeria’s female youth national team, Falconets will fly out of Abuja on Friday to Austria for a two-week training camp ahead of this year’s FIFA U-20 Women World Cup in France.

Coach Chris Danjuma will lead his squad out of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to arrive Charles De Gaulle Airport, Paris in the early hours of Saturday, then get another flight to Munich, Germany from where they will head to Austria.

The Falconets will depart Austria on August 2 for France, venue of the championship that is scheduled to begin on August 5 and end on the 24th of same month.

The team, which has been in camp in Abuja, will fine-tune their preparations for the U20 Women’s World Cup by playing some friendly matches with some local teams in Austria.

Danjuma will travel with 25 players, but four will be dropped after the exercise in Austria before the team departs to France for the global youth women’s championship.

Share this: Tweet



