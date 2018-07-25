Five die as boat capsizes at Ikorodu

Authorities of the Lagos state Emergency Management Authority have confirmed the capsize of a boat at Ebute terminal, along the Ikorodu Express way.

According to the General Manager of LASEMA, Andersons Tiamiyu, the agency received a distress call at about 5.57 pm this evening, and on arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a 20 capacity passenger boat belonging to Blue sea capsized mid-sea enroute ikorodu from Lagos Island.

“Investigation carried out by the response team revealed that the immediate cause of the boat mishap was unknown at time of report.

“Unfortunately 5 persons (4 adult females and 1 adult male) were confirmed dead as a result of the incident while 5 persons (4 female and 1 male) were rescued alive.

“The bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue at ikorodu general hospital .

“The response exercise was carried out by the combined efforts of LASEMA, LASWA, LASAMBUS and SEHMU. Figures of other rescued victims can not be ascertained as they were brought to the jetty with various passing boat”, he stated.

Recovery efforts still on-going at time of this report.

