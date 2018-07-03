Forsberg strike sends Sweden into last eight

Sweden will play either England or Colombia in the quarter-final of the World Cup, after defeating Switzerland in an interesting, but untidy tie in St Petersburg.

Emil Forsberg struck the decisive blow midway, through the second half, with a shot that deflected off the luckless Manuel Akanji and left Yann Sommer stranded in the Swiss goal.

Both sides were guilty of squandering good openings and Switzerland ended it with 10 men, after Michael Lang was dismissed in injury time, for a push on Martin Olsson, who was clean through on goal.

Sweden will be reaching the last eight of this competition, for the first time since 1994.

