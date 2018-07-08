Foundation distributes free eye glasses to 5,000 Ibadan residents

No fewer than five thousand residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have benefited from the free eye glasses programme initiated by the Daniel Ayoola Dare Foundation. Some beneficiaries and well-meaning Nigerians commended the initiative, urging others to emulate the foundation.

Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that it is the second edition of the medical outreach of the Daniel Ayoola Dare, DAD, Foundation.

In their hundreds, residents of the ancient town came out to benefit from the free eye glasses programme.

The beneficiaries enjoyed free eye test, received medication and got eye glasses free of charge. Their joy knew no bounds, as they showered praises on DAD foundation.

For Sunday Dare, the initiator of the Foundation, the free eye screening and glasses are not about cost, but sacrifice to the poor. He said beyond the eye screening and free glasses provided for the

beneficiaries, people on referrals for cataracts and surgeries will also be treated.

Some Nigerians, including a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Bola Agaje and members of the foundation commended initiator of the programme.

The two-day medical outreach, which was well-attended by the old and the young, will be extended to other parts of the country.

