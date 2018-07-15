France crowned world champions

France have emerged World Champions after defeating Croatia 4-2 at the Final of the Russia 2018 World Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

An own goal by Mario Mandzukic gave France a 19-minute lead.

France led 2-1 at half time with goals from Griezman which followed a Mandzukic own goal, with Perisic obtaining a temporary draw for Croatia, and extended the lead to 4-1 with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958 when he smashed in France’s fourth goal against Croatia in Russia.

Earlier, Mbappe had become just the third teenager ever to feature in a World Cup final and the first for 36 years, with Giuseppe Bergomi playing for Italy aged 18 in 1982.

But 19-year-old Mbappe stole the show, matching a feat only achieved by the great Pele, when he rifled home from 25 yards in the 65th minute.

Share this: Tweet



