FRSC, Federal Mortgage Bank strengthen ties

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria said it has disbursed more than N1 billion to officers and men of the Federal road safety corp (FRSC) in line with its mandate to provide affordable housing to all Nigerians.

This was disclosed when the Corp Marshal visited the mortgage bank to further strengthen the existing partnership between both organisations.

The National housing fund is a federal government scheme, which entitles all Nigerian above the age of 21 years in paid employment to a low interest, government-funded loans.

The loan is for the purpose of building, purchasing or renovating residential accommodation.

It is against this backdrop the FRSC’s Corp marshal visited the federal mortgage bank of Nigeria not only to make a case for the extension of the bank services to his officers, but to also appreciate the established partnership existing between both organisations.

The Corp marshal pointed out that housing remains one of the major challenges affecting public servants and taking advantage of the National housing fund will be a step in the right direction.

On his part, Managing director of the federal mortgage bank of Nigeria restated the mandate of the bank which focuses on affordable housing for Nigerian workers and disclosed how the bank has so far disbursed funds for the actualization of this course.

The Corp marshal was appointed Ambassador of the National housing fund with the Federal mortgage bank of Nigeria this follows his effort towards promoting the scheme.

