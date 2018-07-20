Home News Gboyega Oyetola emerges Osun APC Governorship candidate
Gboyega Oyetola emerges Osun APC Governorship candidate

Gboyega Oyetola emerges Osun APC Governorship candidate

Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has emerged the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate for September 22 Governorship election in Osun State.

Oyetola polled 127, 017 votes to defeat his closest rival, Lasun Yusuf who polled 21,975 and sixteen other aspirants.

Announcing the result, Chairman of the electoral panel, Governor AbdulAzeez Yari who was represented by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said Oyetola has satisfied every requirement of the party’s constitution.

Omo-Agege enjoined other aspirants to rally round Oyetola to win the forthcoming election in the state

Gboyega Oyetola, an indigene of Iragbiji in Osun central Senatorial district is the current chief of staff to the Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.,

 

