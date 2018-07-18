Germany optimistic after Ukraine, Russia gas talks

German Economy Minister is optimistic that Russian gas would continue to reach Europe via Ukraine in future.

Peter Altmaier’s comments followed talks between top officials from the two countries aimed at laying the ground for a new transit contract.

Altmaier and EU Energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic hosted the meeting between Russian Energy Minister and Ukrainian Foreign Minister that was intended to lead to further meetings.

Ukraine believes its role in transmitting Russian gas gives it crucial leverage, helping it guarantee its sovereignty in the face of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula and backing for separatists in the East.

