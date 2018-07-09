Home Business Global stocks hit two-week high as U.S. jobs report spreads relief
Global stocks hit two-week high as U.S. jobs report spreads relief
Business
International
World News
0

Global stocks hit two-week high as U.S. jobs report spreads relief

0
0
now viewing

Global stocks hit two-week high as U.S. jobs report spreads relief

now playing

MTN Nigeria yet to file IPO application - Securities Exchange Commission

now playing

Global stocks eye second best start to a year on record

now playing

Dollar rally falters, global stocks rise with taxes in focus

Global shares hit a two-week high on Monday as favorable U.S. jobs data whetted risk appetites, while sterling brushed off the resignation of two ministers over Britain’s departure from the European Union as traders focused on the likelihood of a “soft Brexit”.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.4 percent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6 percent, led by a strong rise across mining stocks.

The pound regained ground after an earlier wobble after news broke that Brexit Secretary David Davis and Minister Steven Baker had resigned in opposition to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the EU.

Sterling GBP=D3 hit its highest level since June 14, up 0.4 percent at $1.3344. Britain’s FTSE .FTSE gained 0.3 percent.

The move came just two days after a meeting at May’s Chequers country residence supposedly sealed a cabinet deal on Brexit and underlines the deep divisions in her ruling Conservative Party over the departure from the EU.

Related Posts

MTN Nigeria yet to file IPO application – Securities Exchange Commission

TVCN 0

Global stocks eye second best start to a year on record

TVCN 0

Dollar rally falters, global stocks rise with taxes in focus

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies