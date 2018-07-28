GM Cotton seeds to be introduced into agricultural sector

Genetically modified Cotton seeds are now to be introduced into the Nigerian agricultural sector following the approval of two BT cotton varieties for commercial release by the country’s varietal release committee.

The approval was given at the committee’s twenty sixth meeting in Ibadan.

The approved cotton varieties are the MRC7377 BG11 and MRC7361 BG11 cotton varieties.

The BT cotton varieties are fortified with the Bacillus Thuringiensis gene which repels the pink bollworm, a major problem to cotton cultivation in Africa.

The National Biotechnology Development Agency which made the announcement in Abuja feels this will improve cotton production in Nigeria and revitalise the cotton industry.

