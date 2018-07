The All Progressives Congress in Gombe State has affirmed its loyalty to the party’s national chairman Adams Oshiomole, and dissociated itself from the R-APC splinter group.

This is the outcome of a meeting between executives of the party in the state and stakeholders from the southern senatorial zone.

The party men also said they are united and poised to takeover the state from the PDP come 2019

