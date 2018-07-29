Home News Gombe ex-governor Abubakar Hashidu laid to rest
Gombe ex-governor Abubakar Hashidu laid to rest
Image result for Gombe ex-governor Abubakar Hashidu laid to restThe remains of former governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu has been buried. He died Friday morning at his residence in Gombe after a protracted illness.

The late governor’s burial brought together several past and current political leaders in the northern region.

The late Hashidu was the first elected governor of Gombe state in 1999. Before this, he served as minister of water resources as well as minister of agriculture and rural development.

Hashidu’s death has brought together most of the major political leaders of Gombe State. But outside, thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respect to a man that many described him as the father of modern Gombe.

Others remember Hashidu for the role he played in the creation of Gombe state both as secretary and a major financier of the movement.

Beyond the eulogies and condolences, the passing of Abubakar Hashidu signifies the end of an era and possibly, the beginning of new political realignment.

 

