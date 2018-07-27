Gombe NURTW urges Dnakwambo to run for presidency

The Gombe State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, has called on Gombe State governor Ibrahim Dankwambo to contest for the presidency. Leaders of the union visited Dankwambo, and promised to work for his victory.

TVC’s Lanre Adeyemi reports that the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW is renowned for its strong influence on both local and national politics.

According to the association, it has over eleven thousand members in Gombe state. Its leaders have come to meet with Dankwambo with a single message- Contest for the presidency and you have our support.

Responding in hausa, Governor Dankwambo appreciated the confidence reposed in him by members of the union.

Later, Dankwambo was presented with an award of the outstanding digital governor by the computer society of Nigeria.

Gombe State has won the computer proficiency competition for the last two years in a row.

