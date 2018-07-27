GoogleForNigeria: F.G. to unveil innovation centre in Lagos

The federal government said an innovation centre will be unveiled at the Enterprise Development Centre of the Lagos Business School next week.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made this known at the Google for Lagos event on Thursday.

Theophilus Elamah reports that the second edition of Google for Nigeria brought together social media enthusiasts, bloggers and the media.

It is part of the search engine’s resolve to connect everyone in Africa to the Internet to support their businesses and innovations.

Key note speaker, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the Enterprise Development Centre to be unveiled soon, is part of the commitment of the Federal Government to creating an ecosystem for technology development.

He adds that several innovation centres have been established across the country.

Professor Osinbajo explained that Nigeria will partner with Google and other service providers to boost connectivity.

Google Nigeria said it has plans to reach more than 10 million Nigerians with free Internet access in five cities.

