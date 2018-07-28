Governor Dickson is a visionary leader, says Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor , Sule Lamido said Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson is a visionary leader who is laying a solid foundation for a greater Bayelsa. He was speaking at the official inauguration of Annex 4 secretariat in Yenagoa and the king Kpadia Memorial Square in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Council Area of the state.

Ovieteme George reports that Yenagoa Council chairman Obuku Oforji Obuku made it look like a Political rally when he led youths of the council area to the inauguration venue.

The civil Servants secretariat Annex 4 is one of the new Air structures built by the Seriake Dickson administration for the convenience of the workforce.

The Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido was also in Toru-Orua, the Bayelsa state Governor’s hometown where he inaugurated the King Kpadia Memorial Square.

The king Kpadia Memorial Square was built in honour of the great kings of Tarakiri Kingdoms.

