Governorship Poll: Tinubu backs direct primary in Osun APC
Governorship Poll: Tinubu backs direct primary in Osun APC

Image result for Osun 2018: Tinubu backs direct primary for APC primariesNational Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commended the National Working Committee’s decision to adopt a direct primary to elect the governorship candidate in Osun state.

Reacting to the decision by the party’s NWC to pick the governorship candidate of the party, Tinubu says this move will deepen internal democracy in the party.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu also commended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for leading the party towards greater democracy, which means increased participation of all party members in key decisions that affect them.

