Groom, 12 guests killed as minibus crashes in Vietnam

Thirteen persons were killed and four injured when a minibus carrying guests to a wedding in central Vietnam collided with a large container truck.

The bus was carrying the groom and his family members from Quang Tri province to the bride’s home in Binh Dinh province.

Ten persons died instantly, while three, including the groom, died on the way to the hospital.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and police have launched an investigation.

