The National Assembly has been advised on the need to make and implement laws that will encourage Nigerians to take their health seriously.

Convener of Young Progressive Nigeria’s Initiative, Adekunle Osibogun made this known during a medical outreach in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Osibogun said the walk became imperative for people to pay closer attention to their health status following the myriad of needless deaths.

Share this: Tweet