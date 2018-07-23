Home International Gunman shoots 14, kills one, in Toronto: Canadian police
Gunman shoots 14, kills one, in Toronto: Canadian police
International
World News
0

Gunman shoots 14, kills one, in Toronto: Canadian police

0
0
now viewing

Gunman shoots 14, kills one, in Toronto: Canadian police

now playing

Suicide bomber kills seven in early morning mosque attack in Borno

now playing

APC task security agencies on Plateau killings, offer condolences

now playing

Plateau Massacre: This is one death, too many - ISGN

now playing

Troops foil suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri

now playing

Canada officially approves recreational use of cannabis

Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada’s biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead.

The young girl was in a critical condition, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

“We are looking at all possible motives… and not closing any doors,” Saunders told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto’s east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

Police said the gunman had used a handgun. Earlier reports said nine people had been shot.

Reports of gunfire in the city’s Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Monday)

Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported.

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53 percent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent.

Toronto deployed about 200 police officers from July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters that the city has a gun problem and guns were too readily available to too many people

Related Posts

Suicide bomber kills seven in early morning mosque attack in Borno

TVCN 0

APC task security agencies on Plateau killings, offer condolences

TVCN 0

Plateau Massacre: This is one death, too many – ISGN

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies