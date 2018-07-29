Gunmen abduct Ondo ex-Council boss, Dele Fagoriola

A former Chairman of Akure North Local Government in Ondo State, Dele Fagoriola has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

He was kidnapped on this by seven gunmen at his Iju farm located along Akure-Ikere Ekiti Road.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, the victim’s brother, Busuyi Fagoriola said the Ex-Council chairman was in his farm,when the kidnappers pursued him from the Ikere road and took him away.

The kidnappers who were said to have used masks, were yet to contact the family for ransom.

Spokesperson of Ondo state police command Femi Joseph said the command had launched an investigation into the incident.

