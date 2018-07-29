Home News Gunmen abduct Ondo ex-Council boss, Dele Fagoriola
Gunmen abduct Ondo ex-Council boss, Dele Fagoriola
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Gunmen abduct Ondo ex-Council boss, Dele Fagoriola

0
0
now viewing

Gunmen abduct Ondo ex-Council boss, Dele Fagoriola

now playing

Kidnappers of Akoko monarch's wife, driver demand N20m ransom

now playing

Again, bandits kidnap nursing mother, 23 travellers in Kaduna

now playing

Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road

now playing

Abductors of Ekiti PDP official demand N10m ransom

now playing

Evans' fate to be decided in November, accomplices moved to Kirikiri Prisons

A former Chairman of Akure North Local Government in Ondo State, Dele Fagoriola has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

He was kidnapped on this by seven gunmen at his Iju farm located along Akure-Ikere Ekiti Road.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, the victim’s brother, Busuyi Fagoriola said the Ex-Council chairman was in his farm,when the kidnappers pursued him from the Ikere road and took him away.

The kidnappers who were said to have used masks, were yet to contact the family for ransom.

Spokesperson of Ondo state police command Femi Joseph said the command had launched an investigation into the incident.

Related Posts

Kidnappers of Akoko monarch’s wife, driver demand N20m ransom

TVCN 0

Again, bandits kidnap nursing mother, 23 travellers in Kaduna

TVCN 1

Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies