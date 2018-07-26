Gunmen kill at least four persons in Zamfara

At least four persons have been killed by gunmen during prayer at a mosque in Kwaddi village, Zamfara state.

Police Spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, said the attack which also injured at least eight persons occurred on Tuesday.

Shehu said the gunmen invaded the village in Zurmi Local Government Area and started shooting sporadically.

He disclosed that security operatives have been deployed in the village to forestall further attacks and restore calm.

Situated in a thick forest and surrounded by rocks, Kwaddi village shares boundary with Niger Republic.

Airforce to deploy more personnel

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Air Force said it will deploy additional personnel and equipment to tackle armed banditry in Zamfara state.

Chief of the Air staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Abubakar was in the state, where he said the absence of a runway and standard airport in Gusau, hinders the smooth operation of the Air Force response unit.

But he assured that the new deployment will enable the military respond to any security challenge.

