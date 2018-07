Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed an All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Chairman, Sunny Ejiagwu.

The victim, who was murdered Thursday night, was until his death the Chairman of Ideato North LGA of the state.

He was among the Local Government Chairmen elected in the just concluded congress held early this week in the state.

The State Police Command and the APC leadership in the state have confirmed the incident.

