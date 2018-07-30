Hassan Kukah urges Christians, Muslims to unite to defeat crime

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah has advised Christians and Muslims to live in peace, in order to defeat a common enemy, and move Nigeria forward.

He led other church leaders to Ghandi town in Sokoto, where he addressed people of Tabanni Village, recently displaced by armed bandits who attacked their community.

Kukah said the perpetrators of the crime against humanity do not select their victims on the basis of religion, tribe or political affiliation, and called on government to be more proactive in tackling insecurity.

Share this: Tweet



