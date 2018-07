Nigerians have been advised to take their health seriously and go for regular checkups so as to prevent and nip in the bud, the hepatitis virus.

This advise was given on the sidelines of the world hepatitis day walk and free test organised by the rotary club of Isolo.

Participants and medical personnel say the virus is the leading cause of infection and inflammation of the liver which can lead to severe disease and possible death if left unchecked.

