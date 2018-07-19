I am no longer leaving the APC – Benue state governor

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reversed his earlier statement. He now says he is not leaving the All Progressives Congress party. He stated this after a meeting with the party leadership in abuja.

The Benue State governor had on Monday announced that he was given a “red card” by his party, the APC and that he was free to join a party he shared the same ideology with, to advance his political career.

But after meeting for several hours with the party executives, in a last-ditch effort to prevent this happening, Ortom yielded to the Counsel of the party leadership .

The major contention which led to his earlier decision, was the feud between the governor and the chieftain of the party in the state Senator George Akume, which the party says, has been resolved.

