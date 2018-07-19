Home News I am no longer leaving the APC – Benue state governor
I am no longer leaving the APC – Benue state governor
News
Nigeria
0

I am no longer leaving the APC – Benue state governor

0
0
now viewing

I am no longer leaving the APC – Benue state governor

now playing

Presidency appoints Tunde Lemo as FERMA Chairman, names board members

now playing

APC shifts Osun state governorship primaries to July 20

now playing

Lawmakers want CBN to withdraw mutilated naira notes from circulation

now playing

North Korea, Eritrea have highest rates of modern slavery - Report

now playing

Light rail line in Nigeria's capital opens to passengers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reversed his earlier statement. He now says he is not leaving the All Progressives Congress party. He stated this after a meeting with the party leadership in abuja.

The Benue State governor had on Monday announced that he was given a “red card” by his party, the APC and that he was free to join a party he shared the same ideology with, to advance his political career.

But after meeting for several hours with the party executives, in a last-ditch effort to prevent this happening, Ortom yielded to the Counsel of the party leadership .

The major contention which led to his earlier decision, was the feud between the governor and the chieftain of the party in the state Senator George Akume, which the party says, has been resolved.

Related Posts

Presidency appoints Tunde Lemo as FERMA Chairman, names board members

TVCN 0

APC shifts Osun state governorship primaries to July 20

TVCN 0

Lawmakers want CBN to withdraw mutilated naira notes from circulation

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies