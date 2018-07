The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a thorough investigation into allegation of siege to residences of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by men of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday.

Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, says operatives that blocked Saraki were those deployed to protect him and it never deployed its personnel to the houses of the Senate president and his deputy.

