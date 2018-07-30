Home News I’m still the Benue governor – Ortom
I’m still the Benue governor – Ortom
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

I’m still the Benue governor – Ortom

0
0
now viewing

I’m still the Benue governor – Ortom

now playing

Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice

now playing

I am not worried about defections in APC - Buhari

now playing

Kano Assembly impeaches Abdullahi Ata, returns Rurum as Speaker

now playing

Nigerians should ask questions about the polity - Otitoju

now playing

FG sends 1,000-strong security force to tackle killer bandits in Zamfara

Image result for I'm still the Benue governor - OrtomBenue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed the impeachment notice by eight lawmakers, saying he is still the Chief Executive of the State. Ortom who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the lawmakers are not up to the required number that can effect such decision.

He also said the necessary legal and constitutional processes towards impeaching a Governor were not followed by the lawmakers.

Ortom defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party five days ago.

The plot to oust him is reportedly being coordinated by Terkimbi Ikyange who was removed as speaker of the assembly last week.

National coordinator, Benue Youth Forum, Terrence Kuanum, insists Ikyange has no power to impeach the Governor.

Seven APC Lawmakers suspended

Meanwhile, PDP lawmakers in the Benue State House of Assembly have suspended seven APC lawmakers.

The PDP lawmakers, numbering 19, suspended the APC lawmakers for court contempt and for holding illegal plenary.

The PDP lawmakers during their plenary at the Government House in Makurdi, said the plenary by the APC lawmakers is illegal, as they have disregarded the restraining order against the former speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange and his executives.

The PDP lawmakers also called on the international community to intervene in the crisis rocking the Benue State House of Assembly.

Related Posts

Eight lawmakers serve Governor Ortom impeachment notice

TVCN 0

I am not worried about defections in APC – Buhari

TVCN 0

Kano Assembly impeaches Abdullahi Ata, returns Rurum as Speaker

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies