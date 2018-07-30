I’m still the Benue governor – Ortom

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed the impeachment notice by eight lawmakers, saying he is still the Chief Executive of the State. Ortom who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the lawmakers are not up to the required number that can effect such decision.

He also said the necessary legal and constitutional processes towards impeaching a Governor were not followed by the lawmakers.

Ortom defected from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party five days ago.

The plot to oust him is reportedly being coordinated by Terkimbi Ikyange who was removed as speaker of the assembly last week.

National coordinator, Benue Youth Forum, Terrence Kuanum, insists Ikyange has no power to impeach the Governor.

Seven APC Lawmakers suspended

Meanwhile, PDP lawmakers in the Benue State House of Assembly have suspended seven APC lawmakers.

The PDP lawmakers, numbering 19, suspended the APC lawmakers for court contempt and for holding illegal plenary.

The PDP lawmakers during their plenary at the Government House in Makurdi, said the plenary by the APC lawmakers is illegal, as they have disregarded the restraining order against the former speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange and his executives.

The PDP lawmakers also called on the international community to intervene in the crisis rocking the Benue State House of Assembly.

