Imo deputy governor, Eze Madumere impeached by 19 lawmakers

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, has been impeached by the state’s lawmakers.He was impeached by 19 of the 37 members of the Imo House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the head of service, Calistus Ekenze, has been appointed as the new deputy governor and will be presented to the Assembly for approval.

The Assembly had earlier received a report by a panel set up by the state chief judge which allegedly indicted Madumere of gross misconduct.

The Speaker of the House, Acho Ihim, said the impeachment followed the outcome of a report of a 7-man panel which was constituted by the Chief Judge of the state to investigate allegations of gross misconduct and abandonment of office by the Deputy Governor.

