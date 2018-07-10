Home News Imo house of assembly commences impeachment process against dep. governor
The Imo State house of assembly has started the process of impeaching the deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

In a petition submitted by the Deputy speaker of the house, ugonna ozuruigbo signed by 13 members ,the house accused the deputy governor of misconduct, such as not attending exco meetings, vacating of his office without permission for 90 days.

The house asked the committee investigating the matter to report back in seven days.

In a bid, the member representing Oru-west, Hon Donatus Onuigbwe was also  suspended for un-parliamentary conduct.

