Imo partners FADAMA to boost food production

The Imo State Government is partnering with FADAMA III (three) towards achieving self sufficiency in food production and raw materials.

Speaking in Oguta during the media tour of FADAMA projects in the state,Commissioner for Inter Governmental Affairs and donor agencies Dr. Ernest Nwigbo said the rescue mission administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha is ready to make agriculture the backbone of the state economy.

Nwigbo re-emphasised the Government’s commitment to climb to the top of the chart as the highest cassava production state in the country.

