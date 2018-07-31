Home News INEC officials remanded in prison
Three members of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been remanded in prison custody for alleged money laundering.

They were remanded by the Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Justice Muslim Hassan.

The INEC officials are Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba, and Ogunmodede Oladayo, who were brought before the judge on Monday.

The INEC officials in Ogun State were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering the sum of N179.8 million.

EFCC alleged that the suspects in March 2015 within the jurisdiction of the court conspired to take the sum which they ought to have reasonably known were part of proceeds of fraud, without going through any financial institution, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 18a of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2011 as amended.

The EFCC noted that the crime was punishable under section 15 (3) and (4) of the same Act. The three persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

Justice Hassan consequently adjourned the case until August 6 for the defendants to take their bail application

 

