INEC registers 1.85m voters in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Abia State said it has registered about 1.85 million voters ahead the 2019 General Elections.

Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioner , Joseph Iloh said the commission has now set a target to register at least two million voters before 2019 after being convinced the state is under registered.

Iloh says the number of registered voters in the state stood at 1.39 million as at July 2017 when he assumed office.

He said workers of the commission visited the 17 local government areas of the state repeatedly as part of the public education and enlightenment campaign to achieve the feat

Iloh dismissed the speculation that some politicians went to INEC offices at the local government councils to illegally collect PVCs belonging to others. He added that the commission had introduced new measures to help check rigging in the 2019 polls.

On his part, Speaker, Abia State Assembly,Chikwendu Kalu said the 2019 election can only be successfull when all stakeholders play by the rules. He commended the State Government and INEC for sensitizing the citizenry.

