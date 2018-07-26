INEC to conduct six by-elections for Rivers, Taraba states

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it is set to conduct six by-elections in states across the country on August the 18th, 2018.

Commission Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood said this at the swearing in of Resident Electoral Commissioners for Kwara and Kebbi states.

The INEC boss said the decision is sequel to the vacancies in the Rivers and Taraba state Houses of Assembly.

The INEC Chief enjoined the new electoral officers to act within the ambit of the law in the discharge of their responsibilities, especially as the 2019 national election draws near.

