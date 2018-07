Nigeria’s headline inflation has declined further to 11.21 percentage points from the 11.61% recorded in May.

This is the 17th consecutive time since January, 2017

Data made available by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed that month-on-month inflation rose from 1.09 percentage points in May to 1.24 percentage points in June.

Food inflation drops to 12.98% from 13.45%.

