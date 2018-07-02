Insecurity: Clergyman faults approach of security chiefs

Nigeria’s security chiefs have again been blamed for failing to tackle the security challenges in some Northern states.

A clergyman in Ondo State noted that the federal government is not sincere in its approach to the farmers/herdsmen clashes which have claimed many lives.

He charged Nigerians to shun money-bag politicians in the 2019 general election.

Similarly, another clergyman believes the solution to the bloodletting in Nigeria’s middle-belt is the disarmament of herders and the curtailing of cattle rustling.

Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh urges Nigerians to live in harmony irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

