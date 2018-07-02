Home News Iwo indigenes move to produce next Osun governor
Iwo indigenes move to produce next Osun governor
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Iwo indigenes move to produce next Osun governor

0
0
now viewing

Iwo indigenes move to produce next Osun governor

now playing

Osun 2018: Ishaku to submit PDP delegates' list Monday

now playing

Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form

now playing

INEC rules out extension of Continuous Voter Registration

Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC
now playing

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

now playing

INEC deploys five Commissioners for Osun West by-election

Image result for Iwo wants to produce next Osun governorPeople of Iwo in Osun west Senatorial District want all political parties that will participate in September Governorship election in the State to pick their flag bearers from the town. Residents who carried placards with various inscriptions to press home their demand said no indigene of the town has ever occupied the exalted seat since the state was created in 1991.

They said Iwo land with its three local governments is strategic to every election.

The people had earlier converged on the Iwo City Hall to address youths before they embarked on the rally.

Related Posts

Osun 2018: Ishaku to submit PDP delegates’ list Monday

TVCN 0

Osun 2018: Omisore picks SDP governorship interest form

TVCN 0

INEC rules out extension of Continuous Voter Registration

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies