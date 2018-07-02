Iwo indigenes move to produce next Osun governor

People of Iwo in Osun west Senatorial District want all political parties that will participate in September Governorship election in the State to pick their flag bearers from the town. Residents who carried placards with various inscriptions to press home their demand said no indigene of the town has ever occupied the exalted seat since the state was created in 1991.

They said Iwo land with its three local governments is strategic to every election.

The people had earlier converged on the Iwo City Hall to address youths before they embarked on the rally.

