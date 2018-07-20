Juan Mata goal earns friendly draw for Manchester United

Manchester United were held 1-1 by Mexican side Club America in their opening pre-season match in Phoenix on Friday morning.

Missing many of their senior players due to World Cup participation, United hit the post through Juan Mata in the first half before Henry Martin gave Club America the lead with a fine header.

Mata then levelled for United in the (78) mints , rebounding low after Ander Herrera’s header had hit the post, with youngster Tahith Chong impressing from the bench.

There were opportunities for both sides during a goalless first half, with Mata going closest for United, hitting the right-hand post from 15 yards with a low, left-footed effort through a crowded box.

United next face San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday in Santa Clara, California , before a clash with AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Thursday in LA .

